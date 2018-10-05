Virender Sehwag, Amitabh Bachchan And Other Celebs Post On World Smile Day

Virender Sehwag with his wife, Aarti.

Possibly the happiest day of the year, World Smile Day is celebrated annually on the first Friday of October. The idea of celebrating World Smile Day was the brainchild of Harvey Bell - the creator of the iconic yellow smiley face. Since 1999, this day is celebrated every year to spread happiness and encourage acts of kindness around the world. As we celebrate this happy day today, here are some posts by your favourite celebrities that are sure to put a smile on your face.

About two hours ago, Indian cricket's very own funnyman Virender Sehwag took to Instagram to share an adorable picture with his wife, Aarti. Posted on the occasion of World Smile Day, the picture shows them smiling for the camera. It's definitely the picture that's winning World Smile Day.

Sweet, right?

Since being shared online just two hours ago, Virender Sehwag's post has already collected over 39,000 'likes' and a ton of comments praising their jodi. However, he is not the only celebrity to be celebrating World Smile Day. Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan also took to Twitter to remind his followers to smile. Sharing two pictures, one of which shows him standing in front of a background of smileys, Mr Bachchan wrote: "World Smile Day Oct 5, 2018 .. SMILE."

T 2952 - World Smile Day Oct 5, 2018 .. SMILE pic.twitter.com/9x3XdU9h4L - Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 4, 2018

His post has collected over 7,000 'likes' since it was shared 16 hours ago.

Meanwhile, Virender Sehwag is not the only husband who has shared a sweet post today. Celebrity chef and TV personality Sanjeev Kapoor also shared the most adorable video which shows him laughing and dancing with his wife, Alyona.

"Happy Anniversary to my darling Alyona who keeps me smiling not only on #WorldSmileDay, but all year round," he captioned the video.

Happy Anniversary to my darling Alyona who keeps me smiling not only on #WorldSmileDay, but all year round. pic.twitter.com/NWjEtoHgj5 - Sanjeev Kapoor (@SanjeevKapoor) October 5, 2018

Lastly, rounding up the World Smile Day posts is a happy picture from singer Daler Mehndi, who reminds his followers that a smile is "a powerful powerful tool to live life king size."

Have you smiled today?? If you haven't.... just SMILE ! It's a powerful powerful tool to live life king size. #SmileLikeDaler#FridayFeeIing#WorldSmileDay everyday ! #rabrakhapic.twitter.com/gtUs2Tqj40 - Daler Mehndi (@dalermehndi) October 5, 2018

Which post made you smile the widest? Let us know using the comments section below.