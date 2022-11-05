Virat Kohli Birthday: NDTV's Old Video Showing How Cricketer Played Important Match After Father's Death Goes Viral

The star player is celebrating his 34th birthday today.

Star cricketer Virat Kohli turned 34 today, players from across the world took to social media to wish the batsman. The day is being celebrated by his fans and cricket lovers in a big way. All things related to Kohli are trending on his big day. An old news report by NDTV on Virat Kohli's innings in 2006 is also going viral on the internet today.

The video, posted by a user who goes by the name ₹ (handle @offsvirat) on Twitter and wrote, "Rare footage- 2007 news report. A boy called Virat Kohli Delhi batted at the Kotla hours after tragically losing his father, Delhi drew the match, he got a 50, needless to say the man went on to become the most loved cricketer in Indian history."

Rare footage- 2007 news report



A boy called Virat Kohli Delhi batted at the Kotla hours after tragically losing his father, Delhi drew the match, he got a 50, needless to say the man went on to become the most loved cricketer in Indian history.#HappyBirthdayViratKohlipic.twitter.com/nUSK5tDumS — (₹) (@ffsvirat) November 4, 2022

In the early hours of December 19, 2006, Virat Kohli's father, Mr Prem Kohli died due to a heart attack at the age of 54. At the same time, Kohli was playing a Ranji Trophy match against Karnataka. He was batting on 40 overnight. In a surprise to his teammates, Kohli returned and scored 90 to save the Delhi team from a follow-on.He was also awarded the 'Man of the Match'.

The video also shows former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley meeting him in the then called Firoz Shah Kotla Stadium. In the same news report, his teammates mention that Kohli did not talk much in between taking runs. One of the players added, "He was very close to his father and it (his death) has hurt him deeply."

It is to be noted that the relatives and neighbours were visiting the grieving family while Kohli was out on the pitch scoring runs for his team, proving yet again, "Team above all". As per the report, he arrived just in time for the father's cremation.

Vikas Kohli, Virat Kohli 's brother also spoke about how elders in the family told the cricketer to not go for the match. But then the family agreed. Mr Vikas said,"He took the decision and we told him if you are required to go, you should go."

Virat Kohli is currently in Australia for the ongoing T20 World Cup. The batter is back in his form as he has scored three half-centuries in the four matches played in the Cup. He was also team India's star player in the Asia Cup held in September this year.

