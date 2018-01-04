Viral: Woman Cooks Meal Using Her Mouth. She Mixed Ingredients

Do not watch it right after a meal

Offbeat | | Updated: January 04, 2018 15:04 IST
The woman cracks a raw egg in her mouth, swishes it around before spitting it into the bowl

We are just just 4 days into 2018 and the Internet is already trying to ruin the year. Here's an idea that will put off even the most experimental food lovers. You think eating bugs was your most adventurous food experience ever? Wait till you see this. As a warning, make sure you've not just had your meal because this video may induce a serious gag-reflex.

Twitter user "Sarah, the reporter" posted a stomach-churning video of a woman chewing up and spitting out raw ingredients to prepare Christmas turkey. One by one, she chews up and spits out ingredients, each more disgusting than the previous, into a bowl before mixing them together and stuffing it up a turkey. When the turkey is done getting roasted, she plates it on a dish along with a side of all that chewed-up stuffing. Then with a straight face, she eats what she cooked and seems to like it. Apart from the unorthodox technique of cooking, the things she puts in her mouth will also add to your unease as she comfortably eats raw eggs, a bar of butter, veggies, spices and bread. Swaad anusaar, we hope
 
*barf*

The four letters above summarised Twitter's reaction to the video, which has 1.2 million views in just two days. Most didn't have words for the video So, when words failed them, they resorted to GIFs and memes.
 
Okay, let's not torture you more.

The video isn't really some new, bizarre form of cooking but performance art created by London-based artist Nathan Ceddia and shared ahead of Christmas. Does that make it better?

