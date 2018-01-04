Viral: Woman Cooks Meal Using Her Mouth. She Mixed Ingredients

Twitter user "Sarah, the reporter" posted a stomach-churning video of a woman chewing up and spitting out raw ingredients to prepare Christmas turkey. One by one, she chews up and spits out ingredients, each more disgusting than the previous, into a bowl before mixing them together and stuffing it up a turkey. When the turkey is done getting roasted, she plates it on a dish along with a side of all that chewed-up stuffing. Then with a straight face, she eats what she cooked and seems to like it. Apart from the unorthodox technique of cooking, the things she puts in her mouth will also add to your unease as she comfortably eats raw eggs, a bar of butter, veggies, spices and bread. Swaad anusaar, we hope
white people already ruined 2018 pic.twitter.com/SDKxpdSc6T- sarah, the reporter (@amyharvard_) January 2, 2018
*barf*
The four letters above summarised Twitter's reaction to the video, which has 1.2 million views in just two days. Most didn't have words for the video So, when words failed them, they resorted to GIFs and memes.
Omg I missed the damn egg.
She deserves salmonella. pic.twitter.com/ToDMZU2r0r- Devon Sheetcake (@DevonOhara) January 2, 2018
Then you also missed butter and peppercorns pic.twitter.com/3ItH8AMsBz- Nondenominational Nazi Puncher (@NewtandBean) January 2, 2018
oh dear god why. throw the whole internet away.- Hasan Piker (@hasanthehun) January 2, 2018
January 2, 2018
"Gahhhh! Excited for what 2018 has in store!"pic.twitter.com/FhsAz8I9Hi- PARTY ON, GARTH! PARTY ON, MAYNE! (@YeahMayne_) January 2, 2018Comments
January 2, 2018
Fix it Jesus. pic.twitter.com/hsPI7e4vva- Angel Banks (@angelmbanks) January 2, 2018
January 2, 2018
Ooooohhh my word this is awful. I feel like every ingredient she added was harder to watch than the last.- Kendall Ashley (@Kendall_Ashley) January 2, 2018
Is catching salmonella easier than just using a knife or something? Why would anyone do this?- Tess Stenson (@TessStenson) January 2, 2018
Okay, let's not torture you more.
The video isn't really some new, bizarre form of cooking but performance art created by London-based artist Nathan Ceddia and shared ahead of Christmas. Does that make it better?
