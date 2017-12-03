Cop Holds On To Van Hanging Off Bridge With Bare Hands. Image Is Viral

West Yorkshire Roads Policing Officer Martin Willis was the first person to reach the accident site

1st on the scene of this collision on the #A1M this morning and faced with a vehicle balancing over the edge of a bridge with the driver trapped! After holding on to the vehicle to stop it swaying in the wind I can't begin to desribe my relief when @WYFRS arrived on scene! pic.twitter.com/E8ilktlOl7 — Motorway Martin (@WYP_PCWILLIS) December 1, 2017

John Regan Just like to say thanks "motorway martin" for your intervention, the driver is our son and you'll never know how grateful my partner and I are you should be renamed motorway marvel once again thank you so much — Simon (@sregan1971) December 3, 2017

He's in Leeds infirmary. Tom is my brother. He's had both legs pinned and needs skin grafts. He's got a long recovery but at least he's alive. — Simon (@sregan1971) December 3, 2017

I'll pass these messages on to my dad. You are 100% a hero. Our family are forever in your debt. God bless you and all your family — Simon (@sregan1971) December 3, 2017

Thank you so much for your kind words. I was only doing my job and really pleased I was able to help. — Motorway Martin (@WYP_PCWILLIS) December 3, 2017

I beg to differ. You went well beyond your duty. — Simon (@sregan1971) December 3, 2017

Your superman cape isn't in this photo though! Must have come off in the fracas! — PC Adam Pace (@PCAdamPace) December 2, 2017

So it should be. It's great that you're a twitter user and you're in a position to share. Otherwise it would be another great thing that goes unheard. — PC Adam Pace (@PCAdamPace) December 2, 2017

You sir, deserve a medal for that. Well done — Kind Of Subtle (@kosind) December 1, 2017

What a brave man! Strong Guy Hope the person was not badly hurt — One Life Live It (@LisaMyLife2017) December 1, 2017