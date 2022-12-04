Viral Video: Woman Surprises Grandmother With Engagement Ring, Her Reaction Is Priceless

The woman finally points to the ring and the old lady is extremely surprised.

Grandparents are joy-bearing vessels. They spoil their grandchildren, unconditionally love them, and most importantly, show them the wonders of the world. One such video of an adorable bond between a granddaughter and a grandmother is doing rounds on the internet and the internet is all hearts.

A video was shared by Megan Wilder on Instagram where she can be seen video calling her grandmother, who works as a healthcare professional. When the woman tries to show her hand to her grandmother, she immediately thinks that the granddaughter has a rash. The old lady tried her best to diagnose it, looking carefully at her hand, but was not able to find anything. She then asks her granddaughter to send a picture. Towards the end of the video, the woman finally points to the ring and the old lady is extremely surprised.

"Announcing my engagement to my grandmother did not go as planned," reads the caption of the video.

The video was shared on November 24 and since then it has amassed over five lakh views and 53 thousand likes on the social media platform. Several users commented on this adorable exchange between the two women.

"This is the greatest video ever," said one person.

A second person said, "Grandma started with a shoe roast."

"MEGAN HAHAHHA omg this is killing me, she was trying so hard to help," commented a third person.

"Aww she is the sweetest. She just wanted to help you so badly she didn't even notice the ring! Congrats," said a fourth person.

