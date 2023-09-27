Viral Video: Woman Recreates 'Jawan' Scene Inside Metro, Internet Calls It 'Superb'

The video has accumulated more than 9 million views.

Shah Rukh Khan's character Azad, from the film Jawan, dancing to the song 'Beqarar Karke Hume Yun Na Jaiye' inside a metro is one of the most beloved scenes among fans. Many social media users are recreating his dance steps inside the metro and sharing the videos online. Now, a woman has recreated this scene while travelling in a metro and her video has gone viral and racked up millions of views and likes.

Taking to Instagram, influencer Saheli Rudra shared a video of herself dancing inside the metro. In the clip, Ms Rudra is seen sporting a bandage-wrapped look similar to SRK in 'Jawan' and wearing an outfit resembling the one he wore in the movie scene. She is seen matching every beat of the song and recreating SRK's hook steps from the scene.

"Lady jawan," she wrote while sharing the clip.

Watch the video below:

The clip was shared a few days back and since then it has accumulated more than 9 million views and over 411,000 likes. The post also prompted varied comments.

"Inka confidence level high hai manna padega (I have to admit that their confidence level is high)," wrote one user. "Jigra chahiye ese confidence ke sath dance karne mein (You need the courage to dance with such confidence)," said another.

"You are amazing. It's superb," commented a third user. "What a confidence level!" added another.

'Jawan' was released on September 7. It is directed by Atlee and also features Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. On Monday, the movie crossed the Rs 1,000-crore mark at the worldwide box office.

Film critic Saibal Chatterjee, in his review for NDTV, gave the film 3.5 stars out of 5. He wrote, "Who is better equipped to do all this than SRK, who, even when he plays a larger-than-life action hero on a mission to take down a powerful industrialist who has wronged him and his nation in more ways than one, can stay rooted in the real world and animate the canvas with humanity even as he projects an invincible, superhero-like persona?"