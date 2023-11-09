Watch: Woman Dances At Canadian Airport As She Meets Boyfriend After 5 Years

She performed on 'Raataan Lambiyan' from the film Shershaah.

People in love often find unique ways to express their affection towards their partners. There are several videos on the internet that show people making grand romantic gestures to make their partner feel special. One such video is going viral on the internet showing a woman beautifully expressing her love for her long-distance boyfriend whom she met after 5 years.

In the clip that has now gone viral, the woman can be seen dancing at an airport in Canada to welcome her partner. The clip opens to show a man landing at the airport with a trolley full of luggage. A few men give him a welcome hug and also hand him roses. As he makes his way out, he is curious to know where his girlfriend is. Finally, she appears before him and welcomes him through a dance on 'Raataan Lambiyan' from the film Shershaah. The boyfriend is pleasantly surprised and stands there while admiring her and waiting to hug her.

The video was shared on Instagram by Niki Shah, who is a content creator from Toronto. ''Long distance relationships are amazing just like a normal one, let me prove that,'' she wrote.

Watch the video here:

In the long caption, she also talked about long-distance relationships and how to navigate through them with trust, communication, patience, and love. She wrote, ''The reality is nonlong distance relationships have tons of problems too. It's just that the problems are unique to each couple and not predefined. But the only relationships that do survive are ones where two people are committed to making it work.''

She added, ''I truly believe that if you survive the test of time in a long-distance relationship - you end up building a relationship that's ground in. so HANG ON, find that one person where your partner makes you the happiest person in the world, it will help you survive the distance and you ll come out of it building a relationship people dream about.''

Since being shared, the video has garnered more than 3.3 million views and more than 1.4 lakh likes.

