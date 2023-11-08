Watch: UK Woman Gets Boyfriend's Name Tattooed On Her Forehead: ''Yes, It's Real''

Many were unwilling to believe that the tattoo was real

People in love often find unique and extravagant ways to express their affection and devotion towards their partners. However, a woman in the UK has left the internet shocked after she claimed she has permanently stamped her partner's name on her forehead. Influencer Ana Stanskovsky posted a video of herself getting the name 'Kevin' inked on her forehead. In an Instagram video, a tattoo artist is seen writing the name 'Kevin' on her forehead with ink in giant, black lettering. Though, she appeared to be in pain and discomfort initially, Ms Stanskovsky seemed to be overjoyed and delighted with the result.

''Do you think he will like it'', she gushed after looking at herself in the mirror.

''Getting my bf's name tattooed on my face,'' she captioned the video on Instagram.



Soon after, many on the internet called the video fake, while some criticised her for staging the stunt for social media clout. Many also expressed doubts that the ink was real. One user wrote, ''It's a desperate attempt for a tattoo artist to get noticed, and for the girl to get more followers.''

Another commented, ''There's literally no needle in the machine,'' while a third said, ''It's a prank. There's no blood or redness.'' A fourth added, ''Didn't anybody tell you that? If you put your lover's name on your body. you will break up, it's a fact.''

After many on the internet doubted the video's authenticity, she insisted that her tattoo was real. ''Yes, it's real,'' she confirmed online. ''I can't even believe it myself that I did it.''

When many said that she would regret the tattoo later, she said she was in love and would never be sorry about the decision.

''Everyone was saying to me I will regret that and every time I'm looking in the mirror I'm just like... I'm in love. I'm in love with the tattoo and I'm in love with my boyfriend and I think if you really love someone you just got to show it... you know, you just got to prove it. So I think if your girlfriend doesn't want a tattoo of your name on her face you just need to find yourself a new girlfriend because I don't think she loves you. This is the way you show your love,'' she said in another video, responding to the backlash and explaining her decision.

''I don't know why people think getting such a big tattoo on your face is a big deal. And what if we break up? I'll just have to find myself a different Kevin. I'm joking. We will never break up,'' she added.

Even after her explanation, many were unwilling to believe that the tattoo was real, while some offered her some advice.

''You need a mental health evaluation. That's not normal behavior. You're giving psychotic vibes. Kevin should run immediately,'' a user said.