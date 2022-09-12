Woman Caught Hilariously Knitting During US Open Semi-Final Thriller

Cameraman caught the woman knitting during the five-set thriller match.

The US Open Semi-final that saw Spain's Carlos Alcaraz defeat America's Frances Tiafoe was a thrilling match, but it seemingly wasn't entertaining enough for one fan. Videos have surfaced online of a woman hilariously knitting away while being seated at New York's Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Although a large section of the audience seemed to be biting their nails throughout the match, the cameraman caught the woman knitting during the five-set thriller that was eventually won by Mr Alcaraz.

Watch the video below:

The scene drew typically hilarious responses on social media. But what stunned people even more was that the woman was seated in the most expensive seats in the house. Marca reported that each ticket for that particular section of the stand is said to cost almost $10,000 (approximately Rs 795,000).

"Imagine being in the same room as Michelle Obama, watching an epic tennis match, and all you ca. [sic] think about is knitting," wrote one user. "Well why not? Just here to knit in our $10,000 seats," added another.

A third jokingly said, "Maybe she was nervous because the match was a pins and needles on the edge match," while a fourth commented, "She probably paid thousands for seat!! What a waste!"

Meanwhile, coming back to the match, on Friday Mr Alcaraz defeated Mr Tiafoe, who was seeking to become the first American to reach the men's final since Andy Roddick in 2003.

On Sunday, the teenage Spaniard also won his first Grand Slam Championship in New York by defeating Casper Rudd in four sets in the final. The 19-year-old became the youngest player to climb to World No 1 in the ATP rankings.