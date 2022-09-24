Viral Video: What A Rainbow Looks LikeFrom The Air, Internet is Amazed

This video captures how a rainbow looks from the sky

Don't we all love catching a glimpse of stunning rainbows covering the sky? A video has surfaced on the internet which shows what a rainbow looks like from the sky. Shared by a Reddit user named u/david-braintree, the 10-second video shows the spectacular view of a rainbow from the air.

Undeniably, rainbows are the most stunning displays. The video shows a woman skydiving while she perfectly captures the rainbow from her camera. The video was posted 12 hours ago and it has received 99,000 upvotes with 114 comments so far.

Watch the video here:

The Internet was amazed at the beauty of a full rainbow. A user wrote, “Damn, that IS interesting,” another user wrote, “Are rainbows just giant lens flares?”

Another video of a rare rainbow pileus (or 'scarf') cloud captured in China's Haikou City also went viral on social media. The video shows a mesmerising view of rainbow coloured scarf cloud over the city. According to World Meteorological Organisation (WMO), pileus cloud is an accessory cloud of small horizontal extent, in the form of a cap or hood above the top or attached to the upper part of a cumuliform cloud that often penetrates it.

Several pileus may fairly often be observed in superposition, it added.

Though mesmerising, these clouds do not have a very long life, with the main cloud underneath eventually rising up via the process of convection to absorb the rainbow cloud above.

