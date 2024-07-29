Watch: Visakhapatnam Couple's iPhone-Themed Wedding Card Amazes Internet

Internet users were amused and intrigued by the unique design

A wedding card is more than just an invitation, it's a reflection of the couple's taste, and style, and a sneak peek into their special day. In recent years, fancy and customised wedding cards have become a sensation in the wedding scene. Keeping up with the times, a couple in Visakhapatnam has come up with a unique iPhone-themed wedding invitation card.

Laxman Wedding Cards posted a video of the invite on their Instagram page that has gone viral. The video shows the innovative wedding invitation that has been designed to resemble an iPhone, complete with a booklet-style layout consisting of three pages glued together. The cover page features the couple's photo as the 'background', just like a phone's wallpaper. Above the photo, details of the wedding time and date are prominently displayed.

One of the pages inside the invitation features a WhatsApp conversation, complete with a "Send Location" title, revealing the venue details in a fun way. Meanwhile, the 'back cover' of the invitation boasts a striking camera illustration, complete with a 3D-like effect.

Watch the video here:

So far, the video has amassed a whopping 15 million views. Internet users were amused and intrigued by the unique design and posted a variety of comments in response. Some also enquired about the cost of these wedding cards. One user wrote, ''When a designer gets married! I love the idea.'' Another joked, ''Very expensive wedding card.''

A third said, ''Appreciate your idea.'' A fourth added, ''You are really talented.''

In the past, the company has also crafted other innovative designs inspired by everyday items. Alongside the iPhone-style invites, they offer wedding cards that resemble passports and newspapers, adding a fun element to the traditional invitation format.

Last year, a unique wedding card that looked like a research paper went viral on social media. The title of the card included the names of the couple, along with the venue of the wedding. It also included an abstract explaining the importance of marriage.