Unique Wedding Menu Lists Calorie Count Of Dishes, Internet Users Praise Creativity

In today's health-conscious world, people are meticulous about their diet and fitness. They scrutinise every morsel that enters their body, carefully checking nutrition labels and tracking their daily calorie intake. However, when it comes to weddings, all that careful planning often goes out the window. But one wedding took a unique approach to addressing this common dilemma. In a thoughtful move, the hosts decided to include the calorie count of each dish on the menu. This allowed guests to make informed choices about what they ate, without having to sacrifice the pleasure of enjoying the wedding feast.

This discovery was made by a Reddit user who recently attended a wedding in West Bengal. The menu greeted the guests with a quirky message that read: "Welcome to Charity Hall for this celebration evening. Though we are here to celebrate L&T (Love and Togetherness), we are not on any 90-hour work agenda. So please make yourselves comfortable and enjoy the dinner without wasting food, which is soon to be served on behalf of us."

The menu took an interesting turn with a section titled "Calorie memo (or meme?)" - a clever play on words that caught guests' attention. Below this heading, the menu listed various dishes, clearly marked as vegetarian or non-vegetarian, along with their corresponding calorie counts. It also added a playful touch by suggesting that guests could use the information to plan their dance floor calorie burn.

"GST is nil because what you consumed in the stalls, we hope you burnt in the games as well. Jokes apart! You might be thinking we are calorie conscious. No way! But it's not good to hold all the carbs. So, let's hit the dance floor and burn some calories," the card read.

See the post here:

The creative menu quickly gained traction on social media. Many were charmed by the lighthearted approach to food and calorie counting, and the menu's playful tone sparked a wave of positive comments and shares

One user wrote, "Love this. Love this. Not only because I'm a lot into lifestyle and fitness, but also because this will help people understand the consequences of their food habits on them. Of course a day or two of indulgence won't harm in the long term, but being aware is extremely helpful over the long term."

Another commented, "This is the dream menu for those who go to the gym."

A third said, "Menu made by a developer!"