Viral Video: Toddler Recognises Famous Personalities By Their Photos, Internet Is Impressed

From Rabindranath Tagore to Michael Jackson, she recognises them all

Needless to say, visual learning makes a more enduring impression on memory, and that's why children's books are full of colourful images and pictures. The human brain processes images much faster than text and children learn better through a visual approach to education. Speaking of which, a video is going viral showing a little girl recognizing famous personalities by looking at their pictures.

The video was shared on Twitter by an account called @Gulzar_sahab, and is captioned, "The Best Way to Teach Kids.''

Watch the video here:

The 60-second clip opens with the toddler saying Hi, as she sits in her chair. A woman, who appears to be her mother, hands her the cards carrying images of influential personalities from across the world. The girl takes no time and immediately answers all the cards correctly. From Rabindranath Tagore and Sachin Tendulkar to Michael Jackson, she recognises them all, without fumbling even once.

Since being shared on November 27, the video has garnered more than 65,000 views and 640 retweets. Internet users were extremely impressed with the child's knowledge and filled the comments section with words like ''cute'', and ''amazing.''

One user explained the effectiveness of images while learning and wrote, "Human brain remember image better than other things. That's why we say, "I've seen you but can't remember your name.'' Another commented, "Wow! So cute baby. Sharp and brilliant.'' A third wrote, "Amazing, God Bless this Cute Baby.''

