Viral Video: Sphynx Cat, Known For Lack Of Fur, Stuns Internet

Do you remember the cat Rachel bought in the sitcom Friends? She named her Mrs Whiskerson and cost her about $1000. Rachel's friends claimed that the cat had a visually unappealing look- Ross says that it was "inside out" and Joey strongly dismisses it being a cat. The look came from the fact it was a Sphynx cat whose most obvious feature is its lack of a fur coat.

In a video shared by Fascinating, a person can be seen rubbing the cat's back, as soon as they do so, wrinkles are seen on the animal's body. Later, the feline turns itself to look at the human.

The caption of the short clip reads, "The Sphynx cat is known for its lack of fur. They're extremely extroverted and display a high level of energy, intelligence, curiosity and affection for their owners." Since being shared, the video has amassed one million views and 20,000 likes.

Many users were surprised to see the feline breed. Some of the sphynx cat owners even shared pictures of their pets.

The Sphynx cat is known for its lack of fur. They're extremely extroverted and display a high level of energy, intelligence, curiosity and affection for their owners. pic.twitter.com/MfHgTwAmEg — Fascinating (@fasc1nate) December 4, 2022

"Don't get why people call it ugly, it's so adorable," said one user.

A second person commented, "My cousin has this cat and it's lovely, feels weird at first but you'll get used to it."

"can't wait to get mine," added another person.

The Sphynx cat's bone structure and musculature are visible due to the lack of fur. It is said that this is a remarkably robust cat, built on elegant long lines, with somewhat loose skin that forms wrinkles in some places. As per Purina, these cats were discovered in 1966 in Ontario, Canada.

