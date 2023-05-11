Viral Video: Skydiver Applies Makeup While Jumping From 10,000 Feet

McKenna Knipe is seen applying moisturiser and other products to her face.

Some people are naturally adventurous and prefer outdoor activities like skydiving and bungee jumping. Others are skilled at applying cosmetics and enjoy skin care products. Can you picture someone who enjoys doing both at the same time, and that too at 10,000 feet in the sky? Yes, it is possible and has been done by an American woman.

A resident of Palm City, Florida Mckenna Knipe is an adventure lover and an Instagram influencer whose page is filled with several interesting posts related to skydiving.

In one of her videos, she is applying makeup while performing skydiving at 10,000 feet in the air.

She has shared the video with a caption that reads, "What's your skin care routine?" There's no better way to feel refreshed, awake, and moisturised than @oakessentials at 10,000 ft! Seriously, though, this brand rocks! Try out their "Routine" for a full and healthy, all-natural glow! "

Watch the video here:

More than 5 lakh people have watched her video on Instagram, and they have left positive comments in the comments space.

"You are the definition of cool. Enjoy your life and keep flying as far as you can," commented one user.

"I had to read the caption because I was so confused about who was holding the camera!" "Hahaha," wrote another user.

"Ok. So you have roasted and killed every beauty influencer on Instagram by doing this. Wow," wrote a third user.