Viral Video: Shrimp 'Cleans' Scuba Diver's Teeth, Internet Calls It 'Crentist'

Internet is a repository of strange things. And every few days, such incidents keep shocking the world. One such video, now going viral on the internet, shows a scuba diver getting his “teeth cleaned” underwater by a shrimp.

Yes, you read it correctly. The video has been shared by Amazing Nature on Twitter and viewed more than 44,000 times. “Need teeth clean contact me,” the caption of the video says.

Watch the viral video:

The scuba diver is seen near a coral reef in the ocean. He films the cleaner shrimp entering his open mouth. The tiny crustacean is seen picking the bits of food from the diver's teeth and cleaning his gums with its feet.

The shrimp even went inside the mouth of the man but he patiently stood still, allowing the animal to do its job.

Towards the end of the 59-second video, the shrimp leaves the diver and goes back to the coral reef.

Social media users were stunned by watching the shrimp go inside the mouth of the diver. “Crentist,” said one of the users on Twitter.

“Shrimp be like, sir u are not flossing daily,” said another.

“No thanks, I'll settle for this super cool thing called toothbrush,” a third user commented.

Shrimps are one of the most widely found species underwater. According to Encyclopaedia Britannica, their close relatives include crabs, crayfish and lobsters.

They are characterised by a semitransparent body flattened from side to side and a flexible abdomen terminating in a fanlike tail. The appendages are modified for swimming, and the antennae are long and whiplike.

Shrimp occur in all oceans - in shallow and deep water - and in freshwater lakes and streams. Many species are commercially important as food.

Shrimp range in length from a few millimetres to more than 20 cm (about 8 inches); average size is about 4 to 8 cm (1.5 to 3 inches). Larger individuals are often called prawns.