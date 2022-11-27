Viral Video Shows What Happens If A Human Falls Into Lava Lake

Since being shared, the video has amassed 8.7 million views and over a lakh likes.

Most of us have witnessed volcanoes in movies or documentaries. Some of us have also made volcano school model projects as kids. But have you ever wondered what happens when a person falls in a volcano? Sounds weird, right? But a simulation of what would happen if a person would fall into the lava lake is going viral on the internet. Fret not, nobody fell into the volcano for the purpose of the video.

An old video has been shared again on Twitter, which demonstrates an experiment involving throwing a 30-kilogram bundle of organic waste (which is similar to human physiology and will elicit the same response) into Erta Ale, an active volcano in Ethiopia, to simulate what happens if a human falls into it.

The video shows that the first layer of solidified ash that forms over the molten lava breaks and submerges the organic matter as it enters the lava lake. Then the lava fountain bubbles are seen and they grow in response to the breakage.

Awakening a volcano by throwing a rock pic.twitter.com/Kplhv8dHTM — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) November 9, 2022

One user wrote, "Okay, I think I need to use this when teaching causation for "sometimes small actions have large consequences..."

"Volcanoes can cause death from toxic gases, people who suffer from asthma should be careful.The gases that come out of volcanoes include carbon dioxide, sulfur dioxide and hydrogen sulfide," said another person.

Originally, a longer video of the same was shared on YouTube by Photovolcanica, which is maintained by geothermal enthusiasts. In the caption, the user wrote, "It is frequently discussed whether it is possible to sink in lava. Due to its high density, a person would generally be expected to remain on the surface. Indeed it is possible to briefly walk on certain types of lava if professional heat-protective clothing is worn (do not try yourself). However, the video shows that falling from a height, a large object and thus also a person would be able to penetrate the crust of the lake and submerge in it."

It further explained that the experiment was carried out using a cardboard box filled with camp waste (mostly food rests) weighing 30 kilograms with dimensions 60x60x60cm. The fall height is approximately 80 metres. The lake erupts with violent lava fountaining activity, owing to steam produced by organic matter.

