Watch: Qatar Airways Flight Attendant Shares A Warm Hug With Her Best Friend Onboard

A video showing a beautiful moment of friendship between two women is going viral on social media. The clip captures a Qatar Airways cabin crew member meeting her best friend onboard a flight.

The flight attendant's face lights up with happiness as she sees her bestie. Both of them share warm hugs throughout the video.

The video was shared on Instagram by Kubra Turcan, who wrote in the caption that beauty can appear even when one is not looking. The quote on the reel read," You board the flight and your bestie is the one greeting you.

Watch video here:

According to her bio, she worked as a biologist before moving into a career in aviation. The video begins with a message showing the person boarding the flight being welcomed by their closest friend.

Social Media Reaction

This emotional reunion resonated with viewers, with many sharing memories of their friendship. Many even used heart emoticon to express their love for this touching moment.

One user commented, "Having this kind of friendship is the blessing."

Another user noted, "I love her also. She is very kind and amazing person."

"Aww she is so sweet," added a third user.

A fourth wrote, "Seeing her smile makes me smile."