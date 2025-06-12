Viral Video Shows Garbage Near Serene Lapas Waterfall In Himachal Pradesh, Internet Reacts

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed A viral video shows tourists damaging the natural beauty of Himachal Pradesh's Barot Valley.

The footage depicts people drinking alcohol and littering near Lapas Waterfall with trash.

The video's creator criticised the lack of civic responsibility among visitors to the region. Did our AI summary help? Let us know.

Himachal Pradesh is known for its lush mountains and breathtaking views, but a viral video shows how tourists are robbing this beautiful state of its beauty. A woman shared the video on her Instagram account, showing people drinking alcohol and throwing empty bottles in water near Lapas Waterfall in Barot Valley. People were also dumping garbage in the water.

In a sarcastic tone, the woman labelled the video as "India has best civic sense". The video received massive backlash, with netizens slamming people for such behaviour.

The woman also pointed out how small, temporary food stalls have caused congestion with trash, including plastic waste, going into the valleys instead of bins.

"You find a pretty place, and it's immediately capitalised and turned into a market," she said in the video.

The internet calls it "tragic"

Social media users have reacted to the video, with one user writing, "So tragic. Glad you raised this issue. Kudos". "Civic sense is Joke in India," another wrote. "These alcoholic people spoil even most beautiful treks," one said.

One user said, "The problem is they never clean up after their picnic.. Thats the main problem... Even in other countries people do have picnic and drinks outside.. Bt they need to clean up."

One user highlighted the serious issue and even tagged authorities, saying, "This is Lapas waterfall, Barot Himachal Pradesh and it has been completely destroyed by the tourists and the villagers who live there. They openly sell beers and encourage this pathetic behavior! Sad to see and no action by @himachaltourismofficial @himpolice".