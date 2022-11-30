Viral Video Shows Elderly Man Performing Stunts On His Bicycle

The video is winning hearts on the internet

This old man has proved that age is just a number by performing stunts on a bicycle. The stunt video of the elderly man, which surfaced online recently, is now going viral across social media platforms.

The video features a man performing stunts on his bike in the middle of the road. The video will surely brighten your day. The short clip shows a man riding a bicycle on a rainy day while performing a few stunts. The man barely breaks a sweat while performing stunts. The video was recorded by someone crossing the same road.

The video was posted by a Twitter page, Zindagi Gulzar Hai and it has amassed more than 53,000 views on the social media platform. The caption reads, "Enjoy every moment."

Watch the video here:

The internet loved his spirit and dropped lovely comments. A user wrote, "The man just proved that age is just a number." Another user commented, "Enjoy every moment, don't wait for tomorrow."

"Life is beautiful," expressed the third user.

Meanwhile, another video of an elderly man performing salsa has surfaced on the internet. The short clip was posted by the Women's Chamber Of Commerce on Instagram which shows the man energetically performing salsa with a woman, and aces it.

The video is winning hearts on the internet, the energetic steps, the coordination and the moves are unmissable. In the short clip, the audience can be seen cheering the old man and even clapping for him. Moments later, the man even picked the woman up in his arms while the crowd cheered loudly.

