Viral Video Shows Couple Dancing Under Street Light On Empty Road, Internet Loves The Spirit

The 16-second video is winning the internet (Picture credit: prernadaga21/twitter)

Dance can be an expression of art, a hobby, or a representation of a culture. Dance can act as a stress reliever. Now, a new video has surfaced on the internet showing two people dancing, uncaringly, on an empty road at night. Posted by a Twitter user, Prerna Maheshwari, on September 5, the video appears to be shot from a terrace. The video features a couple dancing on an empty road under the street light, unaware that they were being recorded.

Although the identity of the couple is unknown, the dance moves, however, seem synchronized and well-choreographed. The 16-second video has amassed 2,40,500 views with 1544 retweets and several comments.

Check out the video here:

The Internet loved the dance moves by the couple. A user wrote, “I don't care if they're brother-sister or just lovers. The spirit of joy is all that matters here. A lonesome street to dance upon on..quite poetic.”

Social media users also speculated that the couple is probably practising for some dance event, and a few said that they are making an Instagram reel.

“Look around carefully, someone must be shooting a reel for them,” a user wrote. Another user wrote, “Practicing new #Garba steps for #Navratri.”

Dance videos on the internet are viral. Recently, a video of a Sikh man performing bhangra at New York's Time Square went viral on social media. Hardy Singh, a Dubai-based bhangra dancer shared his video of dancing in the middle of Times Square. Since being shared, the video has garnered over 20,747 likes and more than 252,000 views.