Viral Video Shows Cops Helping Duck Family Cross Busy Road, 'Moment Of Cuteness' Wins Internet

The two police personnel are also seen crossing the road along with the duck family.

There are people who never hesitate to show kindness to the animals even when they are busy. One such video is winning hearts on internet which shows two police officers stopping traffic in Paris to help a mother duck and her ducklings cross a busy road.

The video has been shared by a user named Alix Guy on Instagram. It shows a mother duck moving towards a road with young ducklings following her. The security personnel halt the traffic so that the adorable family may cross the street safely.

She said in the caption of the video, "A moment of cuteness in Paris."

With over 10 million views, more than 8.6 lakh likes and a barrage of user comments, the video has become very popular on social media.

"Cutest thing I've seen today," a user wrote in the comment box in French while other said, "You see they're not all bad. It's people like us, they're just doing their job. For once it's happening in France lol."

Videos of traffic cops or security personnel doing commendable jobs have been widely shared on social media.

In a recent video shared by Indian Forest Officer (IFS) Awanish Sharan on Twitter showed a traffic police sweeping the road to remove small pebbles and rocks while the traffic signal is red for the safety of the commuters.

The video received over 1.6 million views and more than 88,000 likes on Twitter.