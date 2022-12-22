Viral Video Showing A Truck Towing Away Car In 60 Seconds Leaves Internet Intrigued

The 58-second video has amassed over 1.7 million views.

A video has surfaced on the internet which shows a car getting towed away in 60 seconds flat. The video shows a tow truck too quick to boot and tow cars parked on a busy road.

Posted by Fascinate on Twitter, the undated video is going viral on the internet. A truck pulls alongside a car and lowers metal arms, which extend and lift the car onto the bed before being taken away.

Along with the video, the caption reads, "Towing a car in 60 seconds." The 58-second video has amassed over 1.7 million views. It was originally posted by Escribano. The location of the clip is not known.

Watch the video here:

Towing a car in 60 seconds.pic.twitter.com/WQU6WUVk2J — Fascinating (@fasc1nate) December 22, 2022

A user asked, "But how do they make sure the car doesn't fall off the side?? They didn't strap it in!" Another user wrote, "Is this safe? I think the car should be securely strapped, clamped or something so it doesn't fall... Super cool though."

Many social media users joked and called the tow truck a "car thieves dream".

"The real "Gone in 60 seconds" What stops criminal gangs from purchasing one of these and using it to lift any car they wish to steal under the guise of law enforcement?" asked the third user.

