Viral Video: Sea Lions Chase Away Beachgoers in San Diego

The sea lions scared the people away in San Diego.

Two sea lions chased away a group of people at a beach in La Jolla area of San Diego, according to a report in NBC San Diego. The video of the incident is going viral on social media platforms and shows beachgoers running away from the approaching animals.

Lifeguards were on standby at the beach and ensured no one was injured. They also helped the sea lions leave the beach safely.

The video was recorded and uploaded to TikTok by Charlianne Yeyna, who was present in the area when the incident took place. She told NBC that the sea lions were sleeping, but one of the women on the beach went "too close" to click a photograph. "They then woke up and started chasing people," said Ms Yeyna.

The sea lions at La Jolla Cove San Diego have had enough of the tourists. 😂 pic.twitter.com/N1UgY4Ez78 — Anthea (@Anthea06274890) July 10, 2022

"I started recording because it was funny to watch, to see all these tourists getting blown away by these giant sea lions," she further said.

Sea lions are amazing creatures and their videos get huge hit on the internet. A few days ago, the video of a sea lion giving a bright smile outside the pool created buzz on Twitter.

The video was shared by Buitengebieden on Twitter, and received over 2.1 million views and more than 79,000 likes. The video was re-tweeted by over 7,000 users.

External ear flaps, lengthy foreflippers, the ability to move on all fours are the distinguishing features of a sea lion. They also have short, dense hair, and a large chest and belly.

Sea lions are members of the Otariidae family, which also includes fur seals. There are six current species and one extinct species in each of the five genera (the Japanese sea lion).