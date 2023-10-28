Viral Video: Rescued Lab Dog Takes First Precious Steps To Freedom

Dora, a rescue dog, is taking her first walk after being rescued from a lab facility.

A touching video of a dog experiencing her first walk after being saved from a life in a lab has gone viral online. The video captures the dog, named Dora, cautiously taking her first steps into the outside world, and her journey to freedom is sure to tug at your heartstrings.

The heartwarming story of Dora was shared on the We Rate Dogs Instagram page with the caption, "This is Dora. She's going on her first walk after being rescued from a lab facility. 14/10, we are so proud of her."

In the video, you can see Dora moving slowly, almost like she's crawling, as she explores the outdoors with her human companion. What's truly remarkable is how Dora keeps moving forward, encouraged by her human, who continually praises her for doing a 'good job.'

The post was shared just under 15 hours ago and has already received nearly 400,000 likes. People from all over have shared their thoughts in the comments. Some express gratitude for Dora's rescue, while others offer their best wishes for her future. A few even share similar heartwarming stories about their own rescued pets.

The dog was rescued by an organisation named One Tail at a Time (OTAT), which, according to its website, works with a mission to "End pet homelessness by making pet ownership a joyful and accessible experience for all. We accomplish this by rescuing animals from overcrowded shelters, placing them in loving forever homes, and providing support and resources to pet owners in need."