Caught On Camera: Rare Sight Of Leopard Hunting Monkey In Panna Tiger Reserve

Videos of animals in the wild are quite fascinating to watch and one such rather rare and terrifying clip has surfaced on Twitter showing the moment when a leopard made a monkey its prey. The video has been shot in Madhya Pradesh's Panna Tiger Reserve.

The short clip shows a hungry leopard climbing a tree and killing a monkey. The wildcat is seen holding the carcass of its prey tightly in its mouth while getting down the tress. The video was filmed by reserve officials and shared on Twitter with the caption, “A rare sight of a leopard hunting monkey in Panna tiger reserve.”

A rare sight of a leopard hunting monkey in panna tiger reserve. pic.twitter.com/qHL81Pav75 — Panna Tiger Reserve (@PannaTigerResrv) May 29, 2022

Since being shared, the video has received more than 3,000 views and hundreds of likes. It has left internet users both intrigued and terrified. One user wrote, “A video evidence of predation of Hanuman Langur by a common leopard on a tree. Such instances are really rare to observe and record.” Another user simply called the clip “amazing”.

The Panna Tiger Reserve is home to many wildlife species like tiger, sloth bear, Indian wolf, pangolin, leopard, gharial, Indian fox and many more. It is also home to over 200 species of birds including the bar-headed goose, crested honey buzzard, red-headed vulture, blossom-headed parakeet, changeable hawk-eagle and Indian vulture.

Another terrifying video of a leopard attacking a man also went viral last month. In Assam's Dibrugarh, a man was attacked by the wild cat when he was trying to click a photograph of the animal. Video of the incident, which took place near Kharjan tea estate, showed people running in fear as the leopard chased them. Later, a team from the Tinsukia forest department tranquilised the leopard and took it away.