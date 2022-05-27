Viral Video: Pilot Loses Cool, Shouts At Passengers Over Flight Delay

The flight was scheduled to go to Larnaca in Cyprus from London, but was delayed by 7 hours.

A video of a pilot venting out his frustration over the delay of his flight has gone viral on social media. The incident took place onboard a WizzAir flight at the Gatwick airport on May 25.

The flight was scheduled to go to Larnaca in Cyprus, but was delayed by seven hours which left the pilot angry and he started yelling.

The now viral video has been shared on YouTube by Hanne Yam with a pre-supered caption: “THIS is the moment a WizzAir pilot rants "I don't need this!" over a plane tannoy as he loses his cool during a seven-hour delay."

"Exhausted passengers were left in disbelief after the pilot spoke from the cockpit on a delayed flight to Cyprus at Gatwick Airport," she said in the caption, adding that four passengers stood and listened to the pilot.

The woman who has shared the video on YouTube said she gathered information from TikTok.

The video has been viewed more than 3,300 times since it has been posted.

WizzAir is a Hungarian ultra-low-cost carrier with its head office in Budapest. It started its first flight in 2004 and celebrated a remarkable milestone of 200 million passengers carried in 2019.

The plan to launch WizzAir began in June 2003, when József Váradi, the company's Chief Executive Officer, brought together six people with a diverse spectrum of airline experience.

