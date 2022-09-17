Video: Man Shows How His Golden Retrievers Wake Him Up In The Morning Without An Alarm Clock

Picture shows a man with his two adorable pets.

Keeping a pet at your home requires not only their care, but it also gives you some amazing benefits and undefined love. One such video that has appeared on the internet showing contrasts between regular people versus pet parents. Posted by a user named Lady The Golden Retriever on Instagram on Thursday. The caption of the adorable video read, "Do you have an alarm like this."

The text super on the video reads, "How normal people wake up vs dog owners."

Watch the video here:

The viral video opens with a man waking up in the morning, checking his phone to get the alarm silent. This scene in the clip portrays a morning of a person who doesn't have a pet.

In the next scene of the video, the man can be seen with two golden retriever dogs at his bed side, trying to wake him up. The adorable dogs can be seen teasing the man. The second scene of the video portrays the morning of a person with dogs.

Since being shared, the video has garnered more than 1.8 lakh views and over 13,000 likes in just one day. Users have flooded the comment section of the post with heartwarming remarks. Some of them have shared their experiences of having a pet while others can be seen praising the adorable cute pets.

"Haven't had a calm moment in five years," wrote one user.

Another said, "Love is a four-legged word."

"Who the heck wants to be normal when you can live like this?" commented a third user.

Social media is flooded with posts of lovely pet videos. These videos are popular on the internet because they are great for brightening someone's day.



