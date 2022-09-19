Viral Video: Pet Dog Plays With Soft Toy Lying On Couch, Internet Loves It

Image shows a dog playing with its soft toy lying at couch.

Having a pet at home requires not just care, love, and affection, but also extra time by the owner. Irrespective of how many toys you have for them, pets also need your time and attention. But some pets try to make the best use of the toys available at home while their owners are away. This seems to be the case in a popular social media video that features a pet dog playing with its soft toy while lying on a couch.

The video, which has been posted on Twitter on Monday by Buitengebieden, begins with a cute golden retriever curled up on a couch at home with a soft toy hanging on its paws. The dog then brings it closer to its mouth and kisses it. The video demonstrates how much the dog likes playing with its toy.

According to the post, the dog's name is Teddy that lives with its owner Jonathan. The dog and its owner have a separate Twitter handle with name "A guy and a golden."

Within just few hours, the video has amassed over 2.2 million views and more than 77,000 likes so far. The post has more than 8,000 shares and still counting. Numerous users have related this post with their own pets and gave lovely remarks while others have just adored the video.

"I do this to my cat after she jumps on me in the morning," wrote one user.

Another said, "Now I want to see this pup watching sloth videos on the big screen tv."

A recent viral video showed two golden retrievers waking up a man in the morning. In the video, average individuals and pet owners were compared in terms of how they get out of bed in the morning and whether or not they have pets.

After being shared on Instagram, the video received more than 1.8 lakh views and over 13,000 likes.