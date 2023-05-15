Watch: Passengers Witness Rare Northern Lights From Their Plane, Internet Calls Them ''Lucky''

Instagram user Rachel Levin recorded this event live on her smartphone

Witnessing the northern lights is a transformational bucket-list experience that many people wait years and even a lifetime. Also referred to as Aurora Borealis, it is a magnificent light display that one can see in some locations around the globe. People plan elaborate trips and spend a lot of money in order to witness the miraculous phenomenon up close. However, a group of plane passengers were lucky enough to enjoy the breathtaking experience on their flight.

Instagram user Rachel Levin recorded this event live on her smartphone, which has now gone viral on the internet. In the video, the pilot is heard announcing that there are chances that they could get to see northern lights from the plane. Ecstatic to hear this, Ms Levin and her co-passenger couldn't keep calm. Moments later, she shows the rare and beautiful miracle of the northern lights floating right in front of their window.

Notably, they flew from Finland and were travelling to Iceland. The video has gone viral, with people calling the two women and other passengers on the plane incredibly lucky. Some said that they were jealous as they got to witness this miracle without a lot of effort.

One user said, ''I still can't get over how good they looked from the cockpit.'' Another commented, ''This is so cool, I am so jealous.''

A third added, ''Lucky girls... people spend time n money just to see a line... U blessed... U have a right to go crazy.'' A fourth said, ''OMG, you are so lucky. This is on my bucket list."

Notably, auroras are vibrant displays of light that are caused when gaseous particles in the Earth's atmosphere and charged particles from the Sun collide. This phenomenon occurs in the Earth's upper atmosphere and is mostly seen at high or polar latitudes. However, if there is a strong solar flare, the charged particles can travel further away from the poles into middle latitudes.

The colours of the aurora are affected by the types of gas particles in the Earth's atmosphere with which the solar wind particles collide. Nitrogen produces blue and purple colours, whereas oxygen produces green and red colours.