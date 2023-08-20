Watch: Pak Influencer's Sassy Reply to Troll Who Asked Her to Wash Dishes Is Winning The Internet

During an Instagram Ask Me Anything session, a troll asked Kashaf Ali to do the dishes

For content creators and influencers, dealing with online trolls can be never-ending. Influencers who choose to showcase their lives to the public often end up becoming targets of vile attacks, abuses, and unnecessary scrutiny. While some creators ignore such trolls and do not give them any attention, some influencers believe in hitting back, and rightly so. Recently, a Pakistani influencer faced a degrading comment associated with traditional gender roles, and she decided to give a befitting answer.

In an Instagram ‘Ask Me Anything', Kashaf Ali was asked by a troll to go and wash the dishes. ''Bartan dho jaker,'' read the comment.

Watch her response here:

Taking an unexpected approach, Ms. Ali took her phone into the kitchen and filmed herself washing the dishes, during the live session. Once she was done with the chore, she questioned why cleaning dishes is used as a derogatory phrase for women.

“Dho diye maine bartan. Isse kya as a person main choti pad gayi ya mai badi ban gayi? Ya, Kya ho gaya? Kuch nahi. Sahi hai. Ek kaam tha, maine kar liya. Isko as a derogatory term aap kyu istemaal karte ho for a woman? Ki ‘go to the kitchen, do the dishes.' Bro ye kya hai? (I washed the dishes. Does this make me small or does it make me a bigger person? Or what happened? Nothing. It's fine. It was a task, I did it. Why do you use this as a derogatory term for a woman?)”

She added, “Thodi akal istemaal karo yaar. Ab baar baar bartan kaun khareed sakta hai har khane ke liye? Dhoge hi na yaar? Ajeeb, har cheez main tum logo ko main samjhaun? (Use some common sense. Who can afford to buy dishes for every meal? You will have to wash them only, Strange, do I have to explain everything to you?)”

Internet users loved her response and praised her for turning a negative comment into a teachable moment. Many also thanked her for sparking a conversation around gender equality.

One user wrote, ''manners, the way she talks, and no frustration. no ugly screeching sounds, just plain opinion. it's inherent in their nature. so peaceful and charming.''

Another commented, ''She is so clear for this. I mean men here write go to kitchen as if it's a slur. Fella you don't go doesn't mean others don't go as well.''

A third said, ''My kind of response.'' ''A very nice reply to the troll, appreciate it, keep it up,'' a fourth added.