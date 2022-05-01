Viral Video: Paddleboarder Stuck Between Tiger Shark And Prey Gets Knocked Into Sea

The video has been viewed over 292,000 times. (Representative Photo)

A paddleboarder in Australia was recently knocked into the sea when he was stuck in the middle of a chase between a hungry tiger shark and a scared turtle. A heart-stopping video, posted by YouTuber Brodie Moss, shows him balancing on his paddleboard while the shark on his left is seen chasing a sea turtle on his right. “Big showdown,” Mr Moss can be heard saying, adding, “I'm right in the thick of it.”

Watch the video:

In the clip, Mr Moss is seen trying to paddle further away from the shark and its prey. The sea turtle, on the other hand, appears to quickly dodge the shark, heading straight towards the paddleboard. "I don't know if I'm in the best position right here...pulling between the tiger [shark] and the turtle,” the paddleboarder is heard saying.

The apex predator and the hard-shelled reptile continue to fight. The second when Mr Moss thinks that the sea beast is giving up on the turtle, it takes him by surprise as the tiger shark emerges from the water and bites on his paddleboard. The sudden impact then forces Mr Moss to fall into the water.

In the tense moment, the camera also appears to sink to the bottom of the seafloor, and nothing else can be seen other than sand. However, seconds later, Mr Moss manages to swim down and retrieve the phone. The clip abruptly stops as soon as the man emerges from the water.

In the caption of the post, Mr Moss wrote, “A humbling reminder for myself that it's their ocean and I'm just a visitor! I love sharks and this little accident was not the big fella's fault."

The video has been viewed over 292,000 times. Internet users called the encounter a “Steve Irwin moment” as they compared it to how the legendary crocodile hunter battled with the fierce beasts. “Brody, you're crazy: shark wants to eat turtle...turtle uses paddleboard as cover. That could have gone very sideways but incredible footage," one user said. “That was a legit bite, the eyes rolled and everything!” added another.

Tiger sharks are considered one of the more dangerous shark species. According to Newsweek, they are responsible for the second-highest number of shark attacks of any species, following the great white sharks.

