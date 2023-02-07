Viral Video Of Young Boy Feeding Birds Wins Hearts Online

The video has collected 1.5 million views

It's true that kindness has the power to change the world. Now, a video has surfaced on the video which shows a young boy lovingly feeding a group of birds from a bowl using a stick. The video is winning hearts on the internet.

Shared by Vala Afshar on Twitter, the caption of the video reads, "Kindness is giving hope to those who think they are all alone in this world."

The video shows a young boy squatting on the ground to feed a group of birds from a bowl. The best part is that the birds seem comfortable enough to accept food from the boy.

“Kindness is giving hope to those who think they are all alone in this world.” pic.twitter.com/NjlZjvxGG1 — Vala Afshar (@ValaAfshar) February 5, 2023

Since being posted, the video has collected 1.5 million views and several reactions from netizens. A user wrote, "Kind little bug! Feeding his little friends! Very cute little bug!"

Another user wrote, "True so kind the little boy is feeding so many birds altogether very kind."

The third user commented, "There are those who are keepers of everything sacred....and it starts early."

"Real beauty," the fourth user expressed.

Last year, a video of a cobbler feeding birds outside his shop also surfaced on the internet. The internet praised his generosity.

