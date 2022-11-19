Viral Video Of Two Tigers Viciously Wrestling Each Other Stuns Internet

The location where the video was shot is yet to be known.

The animal kingdom undoubtedly offers some of the most entertaining and fascinating videos. And now one such chilling video showing a vicious fight between two tigers is going viral on social media.

The short clip was shared by an Instagram page called One Earth One Life, with the caption, "Two tigers deadly fight scene". The location where the video was shot is yet to be known. However, on Instagram, it has garnered more than nearly 50,000 views and over 1,200 likes in just a few days.

Watch the video below:

The video opens to show two tigers viciously jumping at each other. They are heard and seen growling, scratching and wrestling each other in a bid to seemingly prove their dominance.

Their fight lasts for several seconds as once their aggression settles down, the two predators are seen retaining their composure and walking in opposite directions. The video looks as if it was recorded by some tourist in an open jeep.

In the comment section of the post, internet users expressed their astonishment. One user wrote, "Woah it's so rare. Never seen this before. Goosebumps." Another said, "The deadly roars gave me goosebumps." A third commented, "Those scratch noises are painful to listen to."

Meanwhile, speaking of tigers, earlier a video showing a tiger roaming near the edge of the Golf Course in Ooty, Tamil Nadu, surfaced on social media. An officer working with the Indian Railway Accounts Service, Ananth Rupanagudi took to Twitter to share the videos and pictures.

