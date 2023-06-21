Viral Video Of Man Doing Push-Ups On Highway Signboard Shocks Internet

The clip shows a man executing push-ups with remarkable ease.

A video is going viral of a man performing push-ups on a highway signboard. The man can be seen fearlessly doing push-ups on a towering signboard.

The video uploaded by an Instagram page seems to be from Patnagarh town in Bolangir district of Odisha. The caption of the video uploaded by Sambalpuri Mahani reads, "When we take desi bht besi (When we indulge in a bit too much desi (local) liquor)."

The clip shows a man executing push-ups with remarkable ease. He completed nine repetitions on the huge iron towers. A huge crowd gathered on the road to see the man pulling off the stunt.

Watch the video here:

The video was uploaded on April 30 and since then it has amassed more than over 7 lakh views on Instagram.

Commenting on the video, a user wrote, "Is bechare ko ye bhi nahi pata hai Gym kaha hai usse achchha sadak par let jate. (The poor guy doesn't even know where the gym is. It was better to lay down on the road)."

Another user wrote, "Sunday gyms are closed so the guy found his way out. By the way, good idea."

The third user commented, "Bhai video 3 bar dekhne ke bad pata chala ki koi upar hai. (Brother, after watching the video three times, I realized that someone was up there)."