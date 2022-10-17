Viral Video Of Huge Python Slithering Across Wall Horrifies Internet

Picture shows a huge python slithering across wall.

Social media is a repository of unusual content, which can give you goosebumps. One such video has surfaced on the internet that shows a heavy scary python slithering across a wall.

The video has been posted on Twitter by Indian Forest Service (IFS) Officer Susanta Nanda on Monday. While sharing the post, Mr Nanda wrote, "To go up, one doesn't need a staircase every time."

To go up,

One doesn't need a staircase every time ☺️☺️ pic.twitter.com/UIix7uby89 — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) October 17, 2022

The 32-second clip shows a heavy python that is slithering across a wall behind a stair case.

Within just a few hours of getting shared, the video has accumulated over 10,000 views and more than 400 likes. Several Twitter users have also retweeted the post. The clip also garnered a wide range of mixed reactions in the post's comment area.

One user wrote, "They freaking can climb anywhere even the tallest tree imagine running down the stairs and you find this my heart would explode."

"I can only imagine the courage of the guy who shot the video," said another.

However, the python's size has not been confirmed in the video, but Twitter users were startled to see how huge it was.

Videos of pythons have been frequently shared on social media. However, some individuals keep these lethal reptiles as pets. Recently, a video went viral that showed a zoo keeper named Jay Brewer holding a python in his hands.

In the video, he can be heard explaining that he has been taking care of the python for years and they have become friends now. He continues by stating that while the snake seems to be a rainbow, it is actually a reticulated python. At the end of the clip, Mr Brewer can be seen cuddling the snake.

The video was posted on Mr Brewer's official Instagram page. "Wow, a picture says a thousand words but how much does a video like this say?" Mr Brewer wrote while sharing the post.



