Viral Video Of Elderly Women Attending School In Maharashtra Shows Learning Has No Age Limit

A video going viral on social media shows a group of elderly women happily going to school in Maharashtra, proving that learning has no age limit. The video has touched many hearts as these women step forward to complete a dream they could never achieve when they were young.

The place shown in the video is "Aajibai Chi Shala", a unique school where education knows no age or limits. It was started by Yogendra Bangar of Murbad. The school opens every Saturday and Sunday and aims to provide basic education to the grandmothers of Fangne village, completely free of charge.

The caption of the post read, "This speaks so much about the spirit of learning that shouldn't limit to any age or boundaries."

These women had never had the opportunity to study before. Now, in this school, they are fulfilling a dream they had harboured for years. Their hard work proves that the desire to learn defies age or circumstances.

The philosophy of this school reminds people that the desire to learn can last forever. It conveys the message that education is not just for children, but for everyone who wants to learn something new.

Social Media Reaction

Social media users have praised the women for their step towards learning new things. One user commented, "The best I can witness on social media."

Another user wrote, "My heart was filled with joy when I saw this."

"Omg ! Felt so happy watching this," added a third user.