Viral Video Of 2 Boys Skating Behind Moving Truck In Bangladesh Sparks Outrage

A shocking video has recently emerged online, capturing two young boys from Bangladesh engaged in a perilous stunt, skating closely behind a moving truck. The boys, likely unaware of the immense danger, can be seen using the truck's slipstream to propel themselves forward at high speed while performing risky manoeuvres on a busy road near the Bijoy Sarani metro station in Dhaka.

Originally posted on July 27, the video quickly went viral, drawing widespread concern and criticism from viewers across the internet. Social media platforms were abuzz with reactions, as many expressed outrage over the recklessness of the stunt and the potential consequences the boys could have faced.

The video's viral nature highlights a broader issue of public safety, particularly among young people who may not fully grasp the dangers of such stunts.

A user wrote, "Wished that the boy could have channelled this in the right direction."

"I wonder how these people are so talented and stupid at the same time," another user wrote.

"One of the boys demonstrates incredible balance and skill and his talents should be put to better use. At the same time, what these boys are doing is completely irresponsible, they are putting themselves as well as other road users at risk," the third user wrote.

Authorities in Dhaka have yet to comment on the video, but the widespread outrage suggests that this incident may prompt discussions on how to prevent similar dangerous activities in the future.

