Viral Video: Man's Surprise Proposal At McDonald's Gets Savagely Rejected

The clip has been posted on social media site Twitter and has garnered over 3.7 million views.

Planning a surprise proposal can be stressful yet exhilarating, but for one man in the city of Johannesburg, South Africa, it turned out to be a night he would like to forget. In a video that has now gone viral, a man's proposal to a woman in the middle of a busy McDonald's ended in a humiliating rejection.

The woman who can be seen in the video talking to the McDonald's cashier behind the counter, looks back to see the man with a ring in his hand. She can then be seen looking back at the employee in disbelief before turning to him again and shaking her head. While other customers can be seen cheering the man on, the woman was having none of it and after a few words walks away. The man clearly embarrassed takes the trolley and wheels it through the crowd among dozens of cameras recording.

Witnessed such a sad situation today yoh 💔 pic.twitter.com/RPFvMS7bga — ⭐️Certified Fixer⭐️ (@Madame_Fossette) April 27, 2022

The clip has been posted on social media site Twitter and has garnered over 3.7 million views. In the recording cheers can be heard when the man proposes, followed by boos when the woman walks away. Posted by @Madame_Fossette the tweet has started a debate on whether public proposals are romantic or not.

Many users felt bad for the man with several expressing their sympathies. One user @Herr85825199 wrote “I'm crying real tears cause I respect this man... maybe I must get to know him further...”.

I'm crying real tears cause I respect this man... maybe I must get to know him further... — Herr (@Herr85825199) April 28, 2022

Others were critical of the man, with user @eazystatic writing “Public proposals are kinda manipulative though”. Another user wrote “What did he expect to happen….. they was in McDonald's”.

Public proposals are kinda manipulative though — 👑🌍RockSteady 🇿🇦👑 (@eazystatic45) April 27, 2022

What did he expect to happen….. they was in McDonald's pic.twitter.com/i2FTl1csRQ — Harper Avery Award (@TroyNoBolton_) April 29, 2022

Many users commenting on the post emphasized the need to be communicative and on the same page as your partner, if one is going to publicly propose.