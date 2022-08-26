Viral Video: Man Takes His Grandfather To Movie Theatre After 42 Years

Picture shows the elderly man visiting a movie theatre.

Children have a different kind of bond with their grandparents. They are raised listening to the lullabies and stories from them. Their love is just unconditional. A heartwarming video is making rounds on the internet that shows an elderly man going to the movie theatre after 42 years with his grandson.

It was shared by a user named Dr Deepak Anjana on Instagram a week ago. The video shows Mr Anjana taking his grandfather to a movie theatre after years. The elderly man can also be seen wearing dhoti and kurta - a traditional attire - with a white turban on his head.

"You're going to theater with your Grandpa, (last time my grandpa went to theater in 1980)," reads the text super on the video.

The old man is seen using an escalator before moving through the theater's lobby and eventually entering the theatre to watch a movie.

Since being shared, the video has amassed over 6.4 lakh views and more than 54,000 likes on Instagram.

Some users were left overwhelmed after watching the video and made heartfelt remarks in the comment section of the post.

One user wrote, "Heart touching and overwhelming", while another said, "Give my love to your grandpa."

"Bro video was good but it was the bad decision to watch Akshay Kumar Film," wrote a third user.

According to the post, the grandson and grandfather duo went to watch film Rakshabandhan which was released on August 11 which stars Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pedenekar.



