Australian Man Takes Down Aggressive Kangaroo, Video Of Brawl Goes Viral

The man sustained several injuries during the brawl. (Unsplash/Representative photo)

A wild brawl erupted in Australia when a rogue kangaroo chased down a terrified man and attacked him. The encounter with the animal was captured on CCTV footage. It shows the man sprinting away from the irate kangaroo before stumbling and hitting the ground.

Watch the video below:

As per Daily Star, the man, identified as Cliff Des, is seen running through a neighbourhood in New South Wales as he frantically attempts to escape the crazed animal. Mr Des manages to fend the Kangaroo off for a couple of seconds with a tree branch, however, moments later, the marsupial pushes him to the ground and begins the assault.

Viral Video | Cow Crosses Road At Wrong Time, Gets Launched Into The Air

In the video, the kangaroo is then seen leaping forward before moving back to land several punches on the man. A number of blows are exchanged as Mr Des moves in towards the beast. He attempts to grab the animal, resulting in a WWE-like action from the kangaroo as he throws them to the ground.

Luckily, Mr Des manages to successfully pin the kangaroo to the ground. He is able to suppress the beating as he ends up on top.

Speaking to a local media outlet, Mr Des informed that he had become entangled in the Man vs Roo fracas after witnessing the beast trying to grab his dogs in the front garden. He said that it was a six-foot “mad roo”.

Viral Video | Puppy Tricks Child Into Dropping Her Lollipop; Here's What He Did Next

Further, Mr Des told the media outlet that injuries sustained from the kangaroo included being bitten on the finger, scratched on the head, taking a claw “about an inch-and-a-half though his back leg and having his trousers torn “down to the cuff”.

Kangaroos are generally quite docile, but they can become aggressive if they feel threatened.