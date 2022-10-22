Viral Video: Man Dancing To 'Bole Chudiyan' On A Treadmill Impresses Internet

The video has amassed more than 37,000 views

Dance can be an expression of art, a hobby, or a representation of a culture. Dance can act as a stress reliever. Now, a new video has surfaced on the internet showing a man dancing to the Bollywood song Bole Chudiyan from the movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Posted by an Instagram user, Alok Sharma, on October 18, the video shows Mr Sharma grooving to the popular number on a treadmill.

The dancer-influencer is dancing to the song while matching steps with the lyrics. Mr Sharma shared the video with the caption, "Bole chudiyan, tag friends."

Watch the video here:

Since being posted, the video has amassed more than 37,000 views with several likes and comments. A user commented, "Outstanding," and another user wrote, "Wowwwwwwww." The third user wrote, "Kya dance karta hai (What a dance he does)."

The dancer-influencer often posts dance videos on his Instagram handle.

The song Bole Chudiyan is one of the most popular songs and it was sung by Sonu Nigam, Alka Yagnik, Amit Kumar, Udit Narayan and Kavita Krishnamurthy. The song was choreographed by Farah Khan. The multi-starrer film feature actors Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Kareena Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan.