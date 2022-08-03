Watch: Man Balancing Spinning Sword On His Body Leaves Internet Amazed

The video has accumulated more than 53,000 views.

A video of a man balancing a spinning sword on his entire body has left the internet stunned. The clip was posted on Twitter by Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Dipanshu Kabra on Monday and has accumulated more than 53,000 views in the last two days.

"An example of concentration, skill and years of practice. As if the sword was also a part of his body..." Mr Kabra wrote in the caption of the post.

Watch the video below:

In the video, the man is seen rotating and revolving the sword using his entire body, including his legs and feet. At one point, he is also seen balancing the sword on his shoulder and hands while displaying the fluidity of his body movements. Moments later, he is then seen perfectly balancing it around his neck as he does a full side flip.

The clip has amazed the internet.

"Amazing skill," wrote one user. "well said sir..practice aur focus...beautiful example," wrote another. "It's reality??" commented a shocked user, while a fourth simply added, "Wow".

Meanwhile, IPS Dipanshu Kabra is known for sharing videos with strong captions that are captivating. A while back, he shared a chilling clip of a woman calmly talking on her cellphone right after a train had passed over her. "Gossiping on the phone is more important," Mr Kabra wrote in the caption.

In the video, the woman was seen lying on the train track with her head covered in a dupatta. After the train left, she was then seen casually getting off the track and onto the station as if nothing out of the ordinary had happened. The video left the internet shocked.