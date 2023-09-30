Viral Video: Kerala Farmer Arrives In Audi A4 To Sell Vegetables At Roadside Market

The video accumulated more than 446,000 likes and over 8 million views.

A video of a Kerala-based farmer driving an Audi A4 luxury sedan to the market to sell vegetables has caught the attention of social media users. The clip was shared on Instagram by Sujith SP, who is famously known as the 'Variety Farmer' on the internet. It shows him cultivating crops and then driving in his luxury car - an Audi A4 that retails for upwards of Rs 44 lakh - to sell his produce at a roadside market.

"When Audi went and sold spinach," Mr Sujith wrote in the caption of his post. The video shows him harvesting spinach and then transporting it using an autorickshaw while he takes his Audi A4 to the market. It also shows him spreading a mat on the floor and displaying the red spinach for customers to buy.

Watch the video below:

Once he is done selling his produce, Mr Sujith wraps up everything and proceeds to his luxury sedan. He opens the car, wraps his lungi around his shorts and then sits in the car and drives away.

Mr Sujith shared the video a few days back and since then it has accumulated more than 446,000 likes and over 8 million views. Internet users praised the farmer for his hard work and dedication that contributed to his success.

"Great inspiration for youth who perceive agriculture," wrote one user. "From spinach to Audi = Dedication," said another.

A third user wrote, "There are no words to say... You are a good role model," while another commented, "This is the motivation".

Meanwhile, Mr Sujith is no stranger to fame. The Kerala-based farmer is known for spreading awareness online about innovative farming techniques, growing different crops and integrating technology with agriculture. He has over 203,000 followers on Instagram.