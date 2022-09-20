Viral Video: Kerala Bride Walks On Road Full Of Potholes For Photoshoot

The pictures and video were posted by Instagram handle Arrow_weddingcompany

Bridal photography is all about capturing the right moment. Now, a bride from Kerala decided to make her wedding shoot memorable by highlighting the issue of potholes in the area. A video featuring the bride and the wedding photographer is doing rounds on social media. The video shows the bride dressed in a red saree walking on a road riddled with potholes.

In the video, the bride is walking with a lot of grace along a large pothole which is completely filled with muddy water. The clip also shows vehicles passing by while struggling to safeguard themselves from falling. A photographer is seen capturing the bride's pictures from a distance.

Check out the video here:

The pictures and video were posted by Instagram handle Arrow_weddingcompany. Along with the video, the caption read, "Bridal photoshoot in the middle of the road." The video was shared on September 11 and so far, the clip has amassed 4.3 million views and 37,0400 likes on Instagram.

Internet is impressed with the bride's creativity. Many social media users also made fun of the road conditions of Kerala. A user wrote, "Not on the road but in the pond." Another comment read, "Nice road." "Is that a road? If you buy some baby fishes, you can start fish farming," the third comment read.

On August 9, Kerala High Court on Monday directed the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to take immediate steps to rectify every road under their control, either through the present concessionaires or through new contractors, which shall be done without any further delay.

The writ petitions were taken up after Amicus Curie brought to the notice of the Court that a person had died falling into a pothole on the National Highway.