Viral Video: Japanese Cafe's Coffee Latte Art Is Too Cute To be Missed

The cafe is situated in Harajuku, Tokyo.

Coffee can perk up your mood on a bad day. It helps boost the production of neurotransmitters like serotonin, noradrenaline and dopamine. Most coffee lovers love visiting new places, cafes, and restaurants to try out different variations of coffee. In some good news, people who enjoy having art on the foam or cream of their coffee can find it in a cafe in Japan.

A video posted on Instagram by a page called Japan ON shows Pikachu, Hello Kitty or the Shiba Inu dog that appears on Dogecoin are just a few examples of the characters that coffee latte artist Runa can create. The cafe is situated in Harajuku, Tokyo.

"The untold stories of Japan. On this episode I went to Cafe reissue located in Harajuku, Tokyo. Where I met Runa! A very talented latte artist. She can make 2d and 3d latte art of any character from any anime or video game that you can think of. Runa was very kind and made me two 3d latte art coffees one was Totoro from Ghibli and the other one was Kirby from Nintendo! Would you try Runa's latte art or is it too cute to drink?" says the caption of the video.

The clip was shared a day ago and has 18,000 likes and 3.2 lakh likes.

One user commented, "Will definitely visit this cafe next year."

"I love that," said another user.

"Great Skill," commented a third user.

A fourth person said, "Case Closed my favorite anime of all time it's well known in the states but I love it"

Some of them also left hearts and clapping emojis on the post. It was posted on November 27.

