Viral Video: Internet Amused With Nagelbalken Game

A video going viral on the internet shows two groups of people competing against each other to hammer a nail into their respective wooden stumps. This kind of game called Nagelbalken is seen as a leisure activity at events and festivals, often for children and as a wedding custom in Germany.

It is also called the Nail Game. As per the rules of the game, the person hammering the most nails in the wooden stump, within a stipulated time, is declared as the winner.

In the video, the two groups of eight men are competing to hammer nails into their respective stumps. As per the clip, one participant each from a team gets one chance to hit the nail. As soon as one person finishes, the other person runs back and the other takes his turn to hit it. The team that successfully hammers the nail completely in the stump is declared the winner.

The video was first posted on TikTok by user Woody and Kleinyl and later appeared on other social media platforms. The video has gathered over 30 lakh views. The video has been captioned as, "Men in men's business."

Commenting on it, a Twitter user wrote, "They've been drinking right? I'm just going to assume because there were way too many misses." Another user added, "Something like this in the Olympics could get me to watch more than just gymnastics." "This looks like a lot of fun, ngl," added a third.

"The left was already winning yet the moment the guys on the right made it slanted it was gone hell from then on," commented another one.

Over the years, many variants of the game have come up. One experienced user explained the trick to win the game and said, "See the thing is... if you've done this before.. you start off with soft swings to get the nail set into the surface. Once you're an inch or so down (depending on the nail length) is when you can start monkey swinging at it. Unless you're super skilled. (They ain't.)"