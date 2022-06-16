Watch: Hummingbird Changing Colour With Every Turn Leaves Internet Mesmerised

The video has been viewed more than 23,400 times on YouTube.

It seems that chameleons are not the only ones that can change their skin colour in the animal kingdom as a video going viral on the internet shows a hummingbird changing colour too.

Shared by Viral Hog, the mesmerising clip shows the hummingbird, sitting on a man's hand, changing from dark green to black before gradually changing to bright pink. All these colour changing happens when the bird turns its head in different directions.

Since being shared, the video has been viewed more than 23,400 times on YouTube. It has also been shared on several social media platforms.

Viral Video | Child Enjoy Rain, Internet Wants To Join Him

In the comment section, one user said, “One of the most beautiful I've ever seen! I love them.” Another wrote, “Gorgeous, especially turning the pink pastel purple colour. Would have been so amazing to have seen it in person.” A third user-added, “That's the coolest thing I've seen in a while.”

According to the caption of the social media post, a man in Oregon, United States, had found the bird in his backyard, lying on the ground. “I scooped it up in my hand and held it lightly to my chest,” the man said, adding, “Being the photographer that I am, I went back into the house to grab my phone and went back out and open my hand and it went up onto my thumb where it stayed for just over a minute while I videotaped it with my other hand.”

Further, he went on to say that the bird hovered about 2-4 feet from his face before flying away. “I will treasure this memory for a lifetime,” the man added.

Viral Video | Alligator Performing "Water Dance" For Nearby Gators Leaves Internet Amazed

Hummingbirds are some of the most brightly-coloured animals in the entire world, according to Science Daily. Experts have explained that hummingbirds' rainbow colours come from pancake-shaped structures in their feathers. As the bird turns its head in different directions, the special shape of their pigment-containing structures enables them to reflect a rainbow of light.

This lets our eyes perceive that this unique hummingbird is changing colour every time it turns its head.