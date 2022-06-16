Viral Video: Child Enjoy Rain, Internet Wants To Join Him

A toddler, completely oblivious to the world, is seen enjoying the rain.

Childhood is an age of being carefree and happy. The way they look at and enjoy life makes for a soothing sight, reminding people of their childhood days.

A video is taking rounds on internet where a toddler, completely oblivious to the world, is seen enjoying the rain. The video has been shot in The Netherlands and shows the boy wearing a yellow raincoat.

It has been shared by Buitengebieden on Twitter with the caption: "Meanwhile in the Netherlands."

Social media users are enjoying the cuteness and carefree nature of the child in the video that has been viewed more than 23 million times and received over 1.2 million likes.

"I kinda wanna do this but I'm a stupid adult and people would care," a user commented.

While another said, "I'm the guy who doesn't give F about what people think, but yeah not easy to do that. Adulting is harddd."

Videos of toddlers doing interesting or strange activities are widely shared on social media. People love to watch them.

A recent video of a three-year-old boy went viral where he was seen playing drums while watching TV, trying to imitate his favourite drummer.

The toddler was seen mimicking the actions of the drummer by playing drums on the table and using utensils and bottles placed there.

The video was shared by Jenny Thomas McIntosh on Instagram and received over 11,000 views and more than 800 likes.