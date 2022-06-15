Watch: Alligator Performing 'Water Dance' For Nearby Gators Leaves Internet Amazed

The video has received hundreds of likes. (Unsplash/Representative Photo)

A fascinating video captured by a woman in the United States shows a male alligator performing a mating ritual known as “water dance”.

The short clip posted on Facebook by Evelyn Bell shows the gator moving towards the bank of a canal with its tail in the air. The animal then bellows as it moves back and forth in the water, before finally resting.

Speaking to Fox 35 news, Ms Bell said that she spotted the amorous gator while driving along Lake Apopka Wildlife Drive - a nature preserve in Orange County, Florida.

Separately, she told Newsweek that she was driving through the preserve when she heard two loud bellows from somewhere up ahead of her. Ms Bell followed the sound and eventually found the dancing alligator, which she filmed from inside her car.

Since being shared the Facebook Reel has received hundreds of likes and dozens of comments from viewers who thought the video was “amazing”. One internet user joked that the gator thought Ms Bell was “cute”. But in the following comment, she explained that she spotted several other gators nearby that the gator from her video was likely trying to attract.

“Wow!! How magnificent is that creature!!! The sounds, the vibration and ripples on the water... absolutely amazing!" wrote one user. “So cool. Looking for love in all the wrong places!” added another. “Absolutely beautiful,” wrote third.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, where Ms Bell's video was filmed, courtships begin in early April, and mating occurs in May or June.

Meanwhile, in another alligator news, police in the US recently found an “unusual” passenger inside a car they were chasing in Michigan. The driver had jumped a traffic light late at night and tried to escape at high speed, according to the cops. However, after chasing the car, the police found an alligator named “Karen” inside the car.